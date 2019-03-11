Health department investigating after students get sick at Oglethorpe University

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Health Department is investigating after several students complained about getting sick from eating at Oglethorpe University’s dining hall.
The students started a petition asking for improvements in how university workers handle the food in the dining hall after at least two dozen students said they got sick.
The health department was called in to look into the complaints. The department is now investigating whether it may have been caused by norovirus or possible food poisoning.
The findings of their investigation and the steps university officials are now taking to keep students healthy, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 teens hit by car in front of Cobb County high school
- High school coach, wife dead in electrocution on baseball field, son injured
- Ethiopian crash victims were aid workers, doctors, students
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}