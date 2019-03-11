Two teens hit by car in front of Cobb County high school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man says he watched in horror as a driver slammed into two teenagers. The crash in front of wheeler high school left one of the boys with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses described a horrific scene. In fact, one man told Channel 2's Michael Seiden he saw the two boys in a crosswalk, carrying this heavy weight rack when all of the sudden a driver in the other lane slammed into them.
The impact so violent, both boys went flying.
How he rushed to help them, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
