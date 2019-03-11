Atlanta man arrested 70 times -- and keeps ending up back on the street

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they've arrested the same man 70 times -- and they're tired of it!
Eddie Brantley, 46, was most recently arrested on March 7 while driving a stolen car, according to investigators.
Police say a woman left her car running as she went to pick up her dry cleaning in Midtown. When she came back out, the car was gone. Three hours later, police say they pulled over Brantley in that car. Brantley is charged with theft by receiving stolen auto.
This arrest was the 70th time Atlanta police have arrested Brantley. His past charges include entering an automobile, armed robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
We're talking with police about why he keeps getting released and the bond changes the DA is calling for, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
