ATLANTA - Former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams says a 2020 presidential run is “definitely on the table.”
Abrams made the announcement on Twitter Monday afternoon following a Q&A session in which she took part at the South by Southwest Festival.
In the tweet, Abrams said “2020 is definitely on the table.”
In #LeadFromTheOutside, I explore how to be intentional about plans, but flexible enough to adapt. 20 years ago, I never thought I’d be ready to run for POTUS before 2028. But life comes at you fast - as I shared in Q&A w @Yamiche at @sxsw. Now 2020 is definitely on the table...— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 11, 2019
Just last month Abrams gave the Democratic Response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.
Abrams has made a name for herself in national politics following her heated run for Georgia governor against now-Gov. Brian Kemp.
In the days following the November election, Abrams had dropped strong suggestions that she was going to either take aim at Sen. David Perdue’s seat in two years or a rematch against Kemp in four.
