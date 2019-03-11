No jail time for teen who killed three people crossing street

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta teen charged for hitting and killing three pedestrians in Woodstock pleaded guilty Monday.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr was in court Monday where there were hours of emotional statements.
[READ MORE: Defense: Teen was not distracted by phone during deadly accident]
In September 2017, Kathy Deming, Kaitlin Hunt and Hunt's 3-month-old daughter Riley were walking, headed to a concert in a Woodstock amphitheater when then-17-year-old Zoe Reardon was driving her Jeep from the horse stables.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Health department investigating after students get sick at Oglethorpe University
- High school coach, wife dead in electrocution on baseball field, son injured
- Ethiopian crash victims were aid workers, doctors, students
Reardon hit the group with her car, killing all three.
Hunt and her baby were hurricane evacuees and Deming was a friend to their family.
After hours of testimony Monday, the judge accepted Reardon's plea -- and she won't serve any time behind bars. Instead, she’ll get 36 months of probation.
#Breaking: Judge accepts plea for 18— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) March 11, 2019
Yo Zoe Reardon, who’s charged with hitting, killing 3 pedestrians , including 3 month old girl. She’ll serve 36 months probation instead of what could have been a max of 36
months behind bars. We’ll have latest on #Channel2at4 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/TopQV8aEzi
Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr will go through the suspect's apology and the emotional testimonies from the victims' families for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}