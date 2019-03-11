  • No jail time for teen who killed three people crossing street

    By: Nicole Carr

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta teen charged for hitting and killing three pedestrians in Woodstock pleaded guilty Monday.

    In September 2017, Kathy Deming, Kaitlin Hunt and Hunt's 3-month-old daughter Riley were walking, headed to a concert in a Woodstock amphitheater when then-17-year-old Zoe Reardon was driving her Jeep from the horse stables.

    Reardon hit the group with her car, killing all three. 

    Hunt and her baby were hurricane evacuees and Deming was a friend to their family.

    After hours of testimony Monday, the judge accepted Reardon's plea -- and she won't serve any time behind bars. Instead, she’ll get 36 months of probation.

