Teen charged in crash that killed hurricane evacuee, baby

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old Atlanta woman is facing vehicular homicide and other charges in connection with a crash that killed three people, including a 3-month-old baby, a Cherokee County sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
Zoe Reardon, 17 at the time of the incident, is accused in the Sept. 9 crash on Arnold Mill Road in Woodstock, sheriff’s Sgt. Marianne Kelley said.
Kaitlin Marie Hunt, 28, her baby Riley and a family friend were hit by Reardon’s SUV about 8 p.m. while trying to cross the road, according to police. Hunt, a Marietta native, was stationed with the Coast Guard in Port St. Lucie, Fla., and had come to metro Atlanta to escape Hurricane Irma.
Riley died the night of the crash. Her mother died days later.
Family friend Kathy Deming, 61, of Marietta, was the third victim.
Reardon is charged with distracted driving, failure to yield to a pedestrian in the roadway, use of electronic communication device under the age of 18, two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, Kelley said.
She has bonded out of the Cherokee County jail.
