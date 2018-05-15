3 children reported missing; Police searching for mother's boyfriend

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Henry County are asking for the public's help finding three missing children.
Officials with the Locust Grove Police Department told Channel 2 Action News that there was a domestic dispute between 27-year-old Archie Sawoyea and his girlfriend.
Police said Sawoyea then picked up his girlfriend's children from school and stopped talking to their mother.
Sawoyea was last seen driving a silver four-door 2015 Honda Accord with a white and blue "Test Drive" tag.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police said they believe Sawoyea is headed toward Chamblee.
Anyone with information on the children is asked to contact police at 770-957-5200 or 911.
CLICK HERE to share a photo of the children and Sawoyea on Facebook.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}