Family desperate for answers months after beloved Cobb coach gunned down

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been a little more than seven months since a youth football coach was killed on his way home from work.

Curtis Coleman, 43, was flagged down along Powers Ferry Road in March, but it’s unclear why. Police say shots were fired shortly after.

Officers later found the father of four shot to death inside his car and determined the shooting was random.

“Every day is devastating all over again. It has really been rough,” said his girlfriend, Chanel Wynn, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Sketches show two suspects police are trying to identify and they have also released video that shows the same men.

Wynn said her children and the rest of Coleman’s family are desperate for someone to come forward with information.

The family is forced to spend Coleman’s birthday on Thanksgiving without him as police continue to investigate.

“I pray one day it can be led on your heart to come forward, say something. He deserves better. We deserve to know what happened to him. Who did this? Why did you do this?” said Wynn.

Coleman leaves behind several family members, including his mother and father. As the holidays approach you can help Coleman’s children by donating to a GoFundMe campaign.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

