NEW IMAGES: Police release new photos of 2 ‘persons of interest’ in shooting death of beloved coach

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly a month after a youth football coach was killed, police are trying to identify two persons of interest.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Cobb Count Police Headquarters Wednesday, where she got new video, and new information, about what led up to the tragedy.

Curtis Coleman, 43, was on his way home from work when he was flagged down along Powers Ferry Road.

It’s unclear why Coleman was flagged down, but shots were fired shortly thereafter. Police later found the father of four shot to death inside his car.

Police believe the shooting was random.

Kimberly Coleman, the victim’s mother, said it was an act of kindness cost her son his life.

“It’s sad that being kind to people these days may cost you your life and that’s not fair. It’s just not fair. My child did not deserve this.”

Coleman said her son’s smile was just as big as his heart.

“(He was) hardworking, funny, would help anybody, kind,” she said.

Newell has now obtained new video that shows two men police are considering persons of interest.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has any information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

