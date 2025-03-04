Families starting to claim ashes discovered after Cobb County funeral home fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office has been working to reunite families with more than 50 sets of ashes discovered inside a burned-down funeral home in Marietta.

Medford-Peden Funeral Home caught fire in April.

In November, a concerned citizen reported the possibility of cremation remains left inside the damaged building.

Investigators then pulled out dozens of cremains.

Since then, The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office has been working to reunite families with the ashes.

However, it has had trouble locating loved ones connected to 57 sets of ashes.

The county posted a list of names online.

As of Monday, the county confirmed two families have stepped up to claim ashes.

Plus, investigators indicated they are working on reuniting at least 10 more families that have since reached out to see if they are related to the ashes.

