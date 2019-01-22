'He's a good man' Family says driver who left deadly accident made a mistake

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian has turned himself in.
Gabriel Cammon, 20, came forward to Smyrna police after he saw Channel 2 Cobb Bureau Chief Chris Jose report on Thursday's deadly crash.
Police said the victim Raul Dominguez was trying to cross a busy stretch of South Cobb Drive when the Cammon hit him with his pickup truck.
A witness told Jose that the driver got out of the car but the driver panicked and left the scene.
We're speaking exclusively with the family of the driver about the charges he is facing, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
“He’s a good man. I hate to see this happen to him.” Police say a hit & run driver who allegedly killed a pedestrian on South Cobb Drive, turned himself in after our story aired on Friday. The man’s family says he made a mistake by leaving the scene, Live at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/tQDQznNy5r— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 22, 2019
