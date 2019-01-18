Police searching for pickup truck driver they say struck, killed pedestrian

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Smyrna Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver of a pickup truck who they say hit and killed a pedestrian.
The accident happened on South Cobb Drive around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Channel 2's Chris Jose was in Cobb County, where police said the driver got out of the truck for a few minutes after hitting the victim, then panicked and left the scene.
Jose spoke to a witness who talked to the driver before he took off.
What witnesses say the driver said before leaving the victim to die, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
