FBI searching for suspects who violently kidnapped 2 people at Midtown apartment

ATLANTA - The FBI is searching for "multiple suspects" who violently kidnapped a man and a woman from the Midtown Atlanta apartment complex.
Authorities said around 5 p.m. on Jan. 9, the two victims were kidnapped at gunpoint at the parking garage at the Windsor at Midtown on 222 14th St. NE.
The suspects fired one round during the kidnapping.
The woman was released unharmed, but the man was assaulted, robbed and then released.
Authorities said two of the suspects involved in the kidnapping had two vehicles, a red Jeep Compass or Cherokee with chrome rims, and a silver/gray Dodge Durango. Both vehicles had paper tags.
One of the suspects was wearing a distinctive “True Religion” hooded sweatshirt. We know of at least three suspects involved, but believe there are more.
