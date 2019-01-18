HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of threatening the family of a young woman involved in allegations against singer R. Kelly has surrendered.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne broke the news Friday morning.
Breaking on #RKelly story: Henry James Mason has surrendered on terroristic threats warrant, Henry Co Sheriff Keith McBrayer confirmed to me. Mason reportedly RKelly former manager @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/51jv0nuCI0— Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) January 18, 2019
Henry James Mason, 52, surrendered on a warrant of terroristic threats, Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer confirmed to Winne.
Mason is reportedly Kelly’s former manager.
We’re talking to authorities about the charges for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Several women have come forward with scathing accusations against the singer in the new documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly."
"I want him to be held accountable and get the help that he needs," one alleged victim told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon in an exclusive interview about her experience.
Last week, the parents of another alleged R. Kelly victim told Channel 2 Action News that the Fulton County District Attorney recently contacted them.
McGee said, so far, the DA has not contacted her.
[READ: Lawyer: Georgia prosecutor seeking info about R. Kelly]
A spokesperson for the Fulton County DA's office said they had no comment.
We called and emailed R. Kelly's attorney, but have not heard back. He has previously denied all accusations.
