  • Fiery tractor trailer crash blocks all lanes on I-20 EB

    Updated:

    A fiery crash involving a tractor trailer is creating a traffic nightmare on I-20 EB at Fulton Industrial Boulevard Thursday night.

    Triple Team Traffic reports all lanes are blocked and authorities are on the scene trying to clear up the area.

    Drivers are being urged to use HWY 78 as an alternate.

    Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will bring you updates on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

