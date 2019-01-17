0 Police searching for man who may be involved in allegations against R. Kelly

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are hunting for a man accused of threatening the family of a young woman involved in the sordid allegations against R&B singer R. Kelly.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is giving Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne a look at who the man is and their efforts to find him.

"We have an outstanding warrant for terroristic threats at this time," said Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer.

Amid the sordid saga and allegations surrounding the R&B star, McBrayer said there's been a search for a fugitive, Henry James Mason. He's described as almost 52-years-old, five foot nine and 218 pounds.

A Henry County police report said in late May, Timothy Savage reported a phone call from Mason and said, “… that Mr. Mason had threatened to kill him.”

The exchange goes on as follows in the report:

“I asked Mr. Savage why Mr. Mason had threatened him and Mr. Savage stated that it was because R. Kelly was holding his daughter.”

“Mr. Savage stated that Mr. Mason stated “Im gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m gonna (expletive) kill you”.

“Mr. Savage stated that he had a witness on the phone”

"I don’t know how much of the incident was recorded, if it was or not, but the detectives would like to speak to him about his version," said Capt. Joey Smith with the Henry County Police Department.

Earlier this week Channel 2 Action News reported that Kelly's attorney pushed back on "Good Morning America" against allegations Kelly is holding women against their will.

"The man was not holding a harem or a sex cult or holding people hostage or anything."

An online report describes Mason as Kelly's former manager.

"We can't confirm that he is affiliated with R. Kelly — possible, it's what it appears to be, but we cant confirm that," Smith said.

McBrayer says he's learned Mason's camp had made contact with other authorities, trying to negotiate a bond.

"He’s got to get arrested before the bond can take place so that’s what we are waiting on at this point," McBrayer said.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office confirms it visited a house in Mableton with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, trying to locate Mason. He wasn’t there but another man was arrested on a felony in possession of a gun charge.

We’ve reached out to a lawyer for Mason’s side but have not received a response.

