ATLANTA - One of R. Kelly’s accusers is speaking out about abuse she says endured right here in metro Atlanta.
In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News, the woman told us the R&B star made her feel trapped inside his Johns Creek home.
The woman said she often cried because of what she went through. She said it was a feeling she couldn’t escape.
“He’s literally the devil,” she said.
Sexual humiliation, odd demands and a feeling of helplessness – Watch Channel 2 Action News Anchor Justin Wilfon’s interview with the woman TONIGHT on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
