  • "He's literally the devil" - R. Kelly accuser opens up in emotional interview

    By: Justin Wilfon

    ATLANTA - One of R. Kelly’s accusers is speaking out about abuse she says endured right here in metro Atlanta. 

    In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News, the woman told us the R&B star made her feel trapped inside his Johns Creek home.

    The woman said she often cried because of what she went through. She said it was a feeling she couldn’t escape.

    “He’s literally the devil,” she said.

    Sexual humiliation, odd demands and a feeling of helplessness – Watch Channel 2 Action News Anchor Justin Wilfon’s interview with the woman TONIGHT on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

