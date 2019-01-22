ATLANTA - Producers of the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show are looking for people to participate in the halftime show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3.
About 450 people are needed to be part of the “Field Team” that will help move the halftime show stages and scenic elements on and off the field.
Channel 2 Action News Sports Director Zach Klein talked with officials on Tuesday who said they're still looking for more "Field Team" members.
Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott are headlining the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show.
“Field Team” members must be able to attend all scheduled rehearsals, be over the age of 18 and be in good physical health. No prior experience is required.
Anyone interested in applying can view the rehearsal schedule HERE. If it fits your schedule, CLICK HERE to apply for a position.
NOTE: “Field Team” members will not receive tickets or the opportunity to watch the Super Bowl. However, they will be an integral part of the halftime show.
