Cobb school’s library gets makeover thanks to Peach Bowl, College Football Playoff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County elementary school got a makeover for its library and media center thanks to a pair of football foundations.

The Peach Bowl and College Football Playoff Foundation paid for upgrades at Sawyer Road Elementary School. On Wednesday, the students and staff will get their first look at the renovated space.

The school held a ribbon cutting ceremony, which featured speakers representing the school, Peach Bowl and CFP Foundation.

Both organizations says this is just one of several projects they have planned for eight metro Atlanta schools over the next year. The “Extra Yard Makeover” initiative will spend around $200,000 for the upgrades.

The Peach Bowl will host the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game on Jan. 1 between No. 4 Arizona State and the winner of No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Clemson.

