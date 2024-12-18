Georgia Power bills: How much will average rates go up in January?

ATLANTA — If you’re a Georgia Power customer, get ready to see another increase in your monthly power bill.

The Georgia Public Service Commissioner unanimously voted on Tuesday for the increased rates starting in January 2025.

How much can an average customer expect their bill to go up? Georgia Power says a customer who uses an average of 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month can see up to $5.85 increase on their bill.

A Georgia Power spokesman says the 2025 rate increases are part of a plan that was approved back in 2022. The rate increases though have varied based on the fillings that Georgia Power submits to the PSC each year.

The 2025 rate increase is the latest in recent years with ongoing projects, higher natural gas costs and Georgia Power completing the Plant Vogtle expansion.

Earlier this year, customers saw a 5% increase when the plant’s fourth nuclear reactor unit came online. That rate increase for average customers was about $9 a month. When unit three came online, customers saw $5.42 increase.

In June 2023, the average customer saw their bill increase around $16 a month to combat fuel costs.

This is likely not the last time customers will see their bill go up in the coming years as power companies deal with the ongoing damage repairs following Hurricane Helene.

In a federal disclosure filing, Southern Company, Georgia Power’s parent, said Hurricane Helene had caused roughly $1.1 billion in damages, with a $1.2 billion asset balance related to the damage as of Sept. 30.

The next filings for a base rate case from Georgia Power won’t be filed until summer 2025, a spokesman said.

