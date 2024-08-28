Cobb commissioners will use state-drawn electoral maps after lengthy court fight

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — After months of battling in court, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners agreed to use state-drawn electoral maps for the November general election and special elections for two commission seats in January.

Channel 2 Action News has covered the fight in court for months, prompted by Republican candidate Alicia Adams for a commission seat suing after county elections staff said she was ineligible to run.

A Cobb County judge ruled last week, for the second time, that the county’s “Home Rule,” self-drawn districts were unconstitutional and ordered the county to use the maps drawn by state legislators.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, the board moved to “acknowledge” the map that they’ve been told to use, which was created by members of the Georgia General Assembly.

Additionally, the agenda item for the decision reads that the board will “acknowledge a finding in Cobb County Superior Court Civil Action File Number 24-10-2123, Order on Petition for Appeal and Judicial Review, dated July 25, 2024, that the Home Rule map was outside of the authority granted to the Board; to direct that adopt the map set out in Act 562 be used for all future county purposes; and if passed, approve notice to the sitting District 2 Commissioner that the office is deemed vacant.”

The agenda further said the board acknowledged Judge Kellie S. Hill’s ruling that the Home Rule map was outside of the authority held by the Board of Commissioners and that the version drawn by the state legislature would be used for all future county purposes.

Following the vote, county staff were to deliver a copy of the agenda item to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, which administers elections through the State of Georgia.

