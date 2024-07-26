Cobb judge says county’s electoral maps unconstitutional, elections to be redone in 2 districts

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A judge in Cobb County says the primary elections for County Commission Districts 2 and 4 will have to be redone because the county’s electoral map is unconstitutional.

The judge issued the ruling on Thursday. The maps were redrawn in 2022.

For people who voted in the May primary in both districts, as well as the runoff for District 2, will now have to vote all over again, likely in 2025.

Because of the ruling, Republican candidate Alicia Adams will now be allowed on the ticket, but Pamela Reardon, will not because she will no longer live in the district. Reardon will have to rerun in District 3 in 2026.

Jaha Howard won the Democratic primary for District 2 and will now have to run again once a new election date is set.

