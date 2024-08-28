Man shot to death inside barbershop after argument, police shut down 10th Street

ATLANTA — Police have shut down a busy northwest Atlanta street for a deadly shooting investigation.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is live off 10th Street where the street is blocked off between Howell Mill Road and Brady Ave.

Atlanta Homicide Unit Commander Lt. Andrew Smith said a man was found shot to death at a barbershop.

Smith said there was a large gathering inside the shop when an argument broke out between two men. One of them shot and killed the other.

Police said the victim knew the suspect, who is on the run.

Police have not released a suspect name or description. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Dozens of bullets fired at DeKalb County home, mother and teenage son shot

©2024 Cox Media Group