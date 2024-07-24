Cobb Co. man arrested for cruelty to animals after video shows man kicking dog

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man accused of abusing a dog has been arrested.

Tyrell Molinar is charged with cruelty to animals.

Cobb County police said after a Channel 2 Action News report, Cobb County Animal Services received numerous tips that led to valuable leads, eventually identifying Molinar as the suspect.

The detective who investigates animal cruelty cases anticipated an arrest last Friday, but the suspect wasn’t home when they went to his address.

When police were able to arrest Molinar, Cobb County Animal Services took the dog from him.

They say the dog is in good shape.

Their investigation began after Ring doorbell video surfaced showing a man being verbally and physically abusive to a dog outside an apartment door.

“It’s pretty heinous. I believe that happens on a normal basis,” Detective David Whitley with Cobb County Animal Services said last week. “...Quite honestly most of this stuff has a direct link to domestic violence and other crimes. I think when we dig into this we are going to find a little bit more than just a hit and a kick.”

If you have more information about this case you can contact Cobb County Animal Services and speak with the animal cruelty division at 770-499-3911.

