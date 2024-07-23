Ex-boyfriend now charged with murder in pregnant Gwinnett teen’s death

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police have filed new charges against the ex-boyfriend of a pregnant 16-year-old who was found dead in Gwinnett County.

Family found Mia Campos’ body on July 15 in a wooded area off Stephens Road after they tracked her cell phone.

Investigators initially arrested and charged Campos’ ex-boyfriend, Jesus Monroy, with lying to police. On Tuesday, detectives announced they are now charging Monroy with malice murder, felony murder, feticide and aggravated assault.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna spoke to Campos’ father, Edward Campos. Her father said the teen was supposedly going to QuikTrip with Monroy. They called her for hours, but got no response. That is when they realized something was wrong.

“They took everything from her, they took everything from me,” Campos said. “And to see your daughter laid down, it’s hard. There are no words for that.”

Campos’ mother set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

