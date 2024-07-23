Caregiver accused of abusing nearly 2 dozen at-risk adults at Clayton Co. unlicensed care facility

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County police have arrested a caregiver after almost two dozen at-risk adults were found abused and neglected.

Clayton County police along with the Department of Community Health and Code Enforcement began investigating Gabriel Robinson.

Officials said Robinson was cited by Code Enforcement for operating a business without a license at 336 Sir Richard Court. Code Enforcement said there had not been enough evidence to condemn the property.

On July 10, the Department of Community Health executed a wellness check at the unlicensed personal care home on Richard Court.

During the visit, they found 16 men living under Robinson’s care, all of whom were either senior citizens or individuals with diminished capacity and mental health issues.

According to the DCH, Robinson was prepping food, handing out medications, and providing housing. Adult Protective Services relocated all the residents to legitimate care facilities.

After conducting a search warrant on the property, Clayton County authorities found deplorable living conditions, including a severe bedbug infestation, untreated infections, and residents with needs beyond the capabilities of a personal care home. Multiple residents required hospitalization, police said.

“Thanks to the combined efforts of Code Enforcement, Adult Protective Services, the Department of Community Health, Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services, and local police, the allegations were substantiated, Robinson was arrested, and the residents received immediate medical treatment and placement into legitimate facilities—a monumental victory for the community,” the police department said.

Robinson faces 15 counts of neglect, with the financial investigation still ongoing, more charges are pending.

