Ex-Atlanta swim coach convicted of sexually assaulting underage swimmers learns his fate

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A former Atlanta swim coach who was convicted in Boulder County, Colo. for multiple counts of sexually assaulting children has been sentenced.

Jon Beber sexually abused three swimmers he was coaching between 1997 to 2001, according to the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office.

In 2002, he quit the team and left Colorado when allegations that he had inappropriate sexual contact with multiple underage swimmers on the Boulder Swimming Club team surfaced, and he was confronted by parents, the DA’s office said.

At the time, the DA’s office said no reports had been made to law enforcement. Then, three victims came forward in 2022 and the DA’s office filed charges against Beber. He also coached swim teams in New York, Florida and Georgia.

On July 14, 2022, Atlanta police arrested him. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail and extradited to Colorado.

On Friday, a jury found Beber guilty of all counts, including two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust – pattern of abuse and one count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Each sentence will run consecutively as follows:

Count 1: 18 years to life followed by 20 years to life parole;

Count 2: 18 years to life, followed by 20 years to life parole;

Count 3: Six years followed by 10 years to life parole

The court imposed a sentence of 42 years to life in the Department of Corrections.

“This lengthy prison sentence is the right outcome. As the judge noted, this type of case is every parent’s worst nightmare. Parents drop kids off for practice or school and hope that the adults in charge are not abusing their position of trust. This defendant did exactly that, for years. It is only because of the victims’ courage and perseverance that we were able to bring charges all these years later and secure justice for them and their families,” DA Michael Dougherty said.

