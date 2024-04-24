Ex-Atlanta swim coach convicted of sexually assaulting underage swimmers in Colorado, DA says

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A former Atlanta swim coach was convicted in Boulder County, Colo. for multiple counts of sexually assaulting children.

According to a release from the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Jon Beber sexually abused three swimmers he was coaching between 1997 to 2001.

In 2002, he quit the team and left Colorado when allegations that he had inappropriate sexual contact with multiple underage swimmers on the Boulder Swimming club team surfaced, and he was confronted by parents, the DA’s office said.

At the time, the DA’s office said no reports had been made to law enforcement. Then, three victims came forward in 2022 and the DA’s office filed charges against Beber.

Channel 2 Action News reported in 2022 that Beber also coached swim teams in New York, Florida and Georgia. On July 14, 2022, Atlanta police arrested him for charges out of Boulder County, Colo.

Beber was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail and then extradited back to Colorado.

The DA’s office said Beber was convicted on two counts of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, with a pattern of abuse, a Class 3 felony, and one count of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, a Class 4 felony.

Once the jury returned the guilty verdicts related to the three victims, Beber’s bond was revoked, the DA’s office said.

“This defendant sexually abused swimmers whom he coached. Despite the passage of time, and because of the courage and strength of the victims, the defendant is being held responsible for the abuse and trauma he inflicted upon them. Our office was honored to fight for justice for these victims. We appreciate the service and hard work of the jurors,” DA Michael Dougherty said in a statement.

