DeKalb firefighters responding to gas leak in Decatur, officials confirm

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department was out on Scott Boulevard in Decatur early Wednesday morning in response to a gas leak.

According to a spokesman for the department, a crew was performing work in the area and hit a gas line.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer was at the scene, which appeared to be at or near an ACE Hardware store.

While firefighters are on the scene, Atlanta Gas Light has been notified, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to AGL for more information.

