Gov. Kemp announces hundreds of e-mobility manufacturing jobs coming to east central Georgia

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Friday that hundreds of new manufacturing jobs were heading for east central Georgia.

According to an announcement from the governor’s office, GF Casting Solutions AG, a company that produces lightweight components for both the mobility and energy industries, will be investing over $184 million for a new facility in Augusta.

“Georgia is proud to carry the title of the No. 1 state for business to companies across the globe, bringing opportunities to communities in every corner of the state,” Kemp said in a statement. “Having met the great team at GF Casting Solutions during our recent mission to Switzerland, we could not be more excited to welcome them to the Peach State. Congratulations to Augusta and Richmond County for securing these jobs of the future for Georgians.”

The project is expected to create 350 new jobs in Richmond County.

GF Casting Solutions, part of Georg Fischer AG, Schaffhausen of Switzerland, develops and creates manufacturing parts from aluminum, magnesium, iron and super alloy for light vehicles, trucks, aerospace, energy, off-highway vehicles and industrial uses, according to the governor’s office.

“Building a High Pressure Die Casting Facility is a very long-term investment. The new facility will complete our footprint to become truly global in the e-mobility market,” Carlos Vasto, President of GF Casting Solutions said. “We are looking forward to bringing leading technology to the US and to creating advanced manufacturing jobs for several generations in Georgia. The location is ideal for addressing the thriving automotive industry in the region.”

The new facility coming to Richmond County will be at the new LEED-certified facility at Augusta Corporate Park. The manufacturing site is expected to produce aluminum parts, with a focus on large structural components for the automotive industry, the governor’s office said. It’s expected to begin operations in 2027.

Over the coming years, GF Casting Solutions will be hiring for roles in both manufacturing and automation, with jobs being posted online as they become available.

