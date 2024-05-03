GA lieutenant arrested after touching, kissing inmate in stairwell at state prison

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia Department of Corrections lieutenant has been arrested after officials say he touched and kissed a female inmate while working at the Lee Arrendale State Prison.
Russell Clark was arrested on May 1 and charged with sexual assault on a person in custody and violation of oath by a public officer.
According to arrest warrants, Clark improperly touched and kissed the female inmate in the stairwell of the main dormitories.
Clark was booked in at the Habersham County Jail and released on a $11,200 bond, according to jail records.
