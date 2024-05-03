GA lieutenant arrested after touching, kissing inmate in stairwell at state prison

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia Department of Corrections lieutenant has been arrested after officials say he touched and kissed a female inmate while working at the Lee Arrendale State Prison.

Russell Clark was arrested on May 1 and charged with sexual assault on a person in custody and violation of oath by a public officer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to arrest warrants, Clark improperly touched and kissed the female inmate in the stairwell of the main dormitories.

TRENDING STORIES:

Clark was booked in at the Habersham County Jail and released on a $11,200 bond, according to jail records.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gas station appears heavily damaged by fire, smoky haze over I-75 in Atlanta A photo shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a car on fire at a gas station on Northside Drive near I-75.

©2023 Cox Media Group