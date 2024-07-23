Sibling says 6-year-old GA girl had ‘fallen asleep’ after being found face down in tub

GROVETOWN, Ga. — A Georgia police department is investigating the death of a six-year-old girl.

It was Thursday at 9:19 p.m. when Grovetown officers and firefighters were called to a home on Summerfield Circle regarding a child drowning.

When first responders arrived, Adelia Tutt, 6, was found unresponsive lying on the bathroom floor, according to police.

Tutt was pronounced dead a short time later.

Grovetown Investigators learned that Tutt was bathing with her four-year-old sibling, in the garden-style tub.

Officials said that for reasons not yet determined, Tutt became unresponsive and wound up face down in the water. The four-year-old told authorities that the two were bathing and Tutt had ‘fallen asleep’.

Neither the sibling nor Tutt had any injuries or trauma noticed on their bodies.

Tutt’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

The Department of Family and Children Services was contacted and has temporarily placed the four-year-old and a 14-year-old sibling with special needs with relatives.

Officials said, the children’s parents, Antonio and Chantrese Tutt, are cooperating with the investigation.

According to police, the father was at the home and had stepped onto the porch to take a phone call at the time of the incident, before coming back inside and finding Adelia Tutt in the tub.

Chantrese Tutt was out of the state at the time of the incident but has since returned, Grovetown police said.

The cause of death has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing pending the autopsy and toxicology results.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tutt family during this terrible time,” the police department said.

