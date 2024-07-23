GDOT begins tearing down old bridge over I-285. Here’s what drivers need to know

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A bridge over Interstate 285 will be torn down over the next month. Drivers can expect delays during the overnight hours and at the start of their morning commute.

Channel 2 Action News This Morning got new video overnight after Georgia Department of Transportation crews starting the work on the old Mount Vernon Highway bridge.

It’s part of the I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane project, which also would extend a lane between Roswell Road and Riverside Drive.

GDOT officials say the bridge demolition will take four weeks to complete and crews will work on the bridge six nights a week. In order to get the work done, there will be lane closures in both directions.

The following areas will be closed from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. except on Sundays.

Up to three lanes will close on I-285 eastbound from Riverside Drive to Mt. Vernon Highway.

Up to three lanes will close on I-285 westbound from Long Island Drive to Mt. Vernon Highway.

From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be additional closures for eastbound lanes from the Chattahoochee River overpass to Roswell Road and westbound lanes from Ashford Dunwoody Road to Riverside Drive.

