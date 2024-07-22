Delta Air Lines’ customer service is frustrating even the most loyal customers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Delta Air Lines is taking the brunt of the number of delays and cancellations after the global IT outage over the weekend.

Now, its customer service problems are frustrating even the most loyal Delta passengers.

“Flew yesterday, the flight was delayed for several hours,” Amber Young said.

On Monday, Delta’s CEO, Ed Bastian, spoke with employees to get the airline’s complex global operation back on track after the outage grounded flights last week.

“I just hope Delta gets better because I do love Delta,” Young said.

Multiple airlines were impacted by last week’s data error, but consumer experts say it’s taken Delta the longest to bounce back.

The company says one of its most critical systems that ensures all flights have a full crew is requiring the most time to synchronize.

Young says her flight was stalled 12 hours to Las Vegas after gate agents were unable to locate a pilot and a crew.

The company says more than half its IT systems worldwide are Windows-based. The CrowdStrike error required Delta’s IT teams to manually repair and reboot each of the affected systems.

“After about 35 minutes we had to deplane because the pilot that was assigned to our flight was unable to meet requirements to continue with the journey,” Young told Lincoln.

Delta said they could not provide interviews on Monday as employees are working around the clock.

Delta says they are extending their travel waiver and the company says customers impacted can receive an e-credit or refund.

You can find more information, here.

