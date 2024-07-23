14-year-old dies, 3 others injured after wall collapses at pool at Georgia Air Force base

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old is dead and multiple others were injured after a wall collapsed at a pool on Robins Air Force base, according to WGXA.

It happened Monday afternoon at the Heritage Club Pool men’s locker room.

Houston County Coroner James Williams told WGXA that a 14-year-old boy was injured after a wall collapsed on him and other people.

A Robins Air Force Base spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that four minors were injured in the incident. One was treated on scene and three were transported to local hospitals.

WGXA said the boy was taken to Houston Healthcare in Warner Robins where he was pronounced dead.

“We remain committed to supporting these families as we navigate through this difficult time for Team Robins. This incident is currently under investigation and details will not be released until the investigation is complete. The Heritage Club pool will remain closed until further notice,” a Robins Air Force Base spokesperson said.

The child’s identity was not released. The other three children’s condition was not released.

