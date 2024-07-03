Car overturns during morning commute on busy Cobb County road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police and fire crews are working to clear a crash on a busy Cobb County road on Wednesday morning.

A car overturned on Anderson Mill Road at the intersection of Austell Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NewsChopper 2 flew over the intersection and saw the car on its side and several fire trucks and police cars blocking the area.

It’s unclear what led up to the car turning onto its side or if any other cars were involved.

TRENDING STORIES:

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the accident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Henry Co. officers mourn retired K-9 Leroy

©2024 Cox Media Group