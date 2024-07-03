Car overturns during morning commute on busy Cobb County road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police and fire crews are working to clear a crash on a busy Cobb County road on Wednesday morning.
A car overturned on Anderson Mill Road at the intersection of Austell Road.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the intersection and saw the car on its side and several fire trucks and police cars blocking the area.
It’s unclear what led up to the car turning onto its side or if any other cars were involved.
There is no word on if anyone was injured in the accident.
