New warrant reveals dolly, gardening tools seized from home where Gwinnett teen vanished months ago

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A new warrant reveals that several items were seized from a home where a 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl vanished five months ago.

Asata Amun was last seen on a doorbell camera running from her home in February, according to police.

Now, a June warrant and an affidavit reveal that her father, Kwabena Amun has been uncooperative and has a history of allegations of abusing his children, according to police.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones has obtained the warrant, which indicates detectives seized a dolly, gardening tools, pairs of shoes and Kwabena Amun’s Genesis SUV. They also want to use Blue Star technology to look for dried or cleaned-up blood.

The warrant also reveals that as Asata ran from her home back in February, the video shows her father yelling after her: “So are you just going to run like a coward?”

According to the June warrant, Asata’s father has not reached out to them for updates on her disappearance, but they have spoken to him multiple times.

Asata’s mother, Jasmine Dominique, said she finds what is in the search warrant disturbing.

“If you are not cooperating, then you are hiding something,” Dominique said.

Dominique, who lives in Connecticut, said she was not surprised to hear the exchange with her ex-husband about her daughter being a “coward.”

“I feel like he’s a coward. Everything that he does. He’s a coward,” she said.

In the warrant that Jones obtained, detectives said they had probable cause to believe that Asata and her two sisters were the victims of first-degree child cruelty. That’s after detectives looked at numerous reports where Kwabena Amun is accused of abusing his three children for years.

Dominique said the abuse claims are true.

“He’s been abusing them ever since we were together,” she said.

Jones asked Kwabena Amun about the abuse allegations during a recent interview. He pointed out that he has custody of his kids and blamed the allegations on his ex-wife.

“She has reported a lot of false and salacious things,” he said.

But the warrant indicates school counselors contacted D-FACS, saying two of the kids were afraid to go home out of fear their father would beat them for getting into trouble.

Kwabena Amun threatened to send Asata to military school when she got into trouble right before she disappeared.

The warrant indicates Kwabena Amun didn’t want to hand over his daughter’s cell phone, and when detectives got a search warrant for it, there were no call logs, texts or data on it, even though detectives said Asata’s sisters used it after she left.

“I feel like he trying to cover himself,” Dominique said.

Kwabena told Jones he didn’t want detectives looking at possibly sensitive information on the phone.

The warrant indicates he demanded police do their job and find his daughter.

“I just want to make sure my baby girl is ok,” he told Jones.

Dominique said that if that’s true, he needs to do more to find her.

“I want her to be safe. I want her to be okay. I want her to be alive,” Dominique said.

Kwabena Amun told Jones he wants to consult with his attorney before making any comments.

Police had no comment on the warrant, but said they are still actively looking for Asata.

Police said her father has not been named a suspect or a person of interest.

