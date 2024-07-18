Braves upgrading Chop House, introducing new “Bullpen” seats for 2025 season

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves have a whole year to prepare for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, but the organization is getting a head start on upgrading Truist Park.

The Braves announced this week new upgraded seating coming for fans to enjoy for the 2025 season.

A new area called “The Bullpen” will take over sections 152 to 155. Fans will have access to a private lounge under the seats that overlooks the Braves bullpen. They will also have access to complimentary ballpark classic food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Truist Park will also expand seating at the Chop House in right field to include sections 107 and 108. Fans who sit in the Chop House will have access to in-seat food and beverage service along with a $15 voucher for food, drinks or merch.

Both the Bullpen and Chop House sections are only available to Braves fans who have a full season membership.

“We continue to provide the best possible ballpark experience for our fans,” said Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller. “These projects, as well as the upgrades prior to this season, are all about making Truist Park the top place to watch baseball.”

The Braves have slowly rolled out $10 million improvement plan for Truist Park announced earlier this year. Phase 1 of the project made improvements to group seating, concession and retail areas throughout the stadium.

The Braves Clubhouse Store was also part of the Phase 1 renovations. The clubhouse temporarily closed in November for its redesign and to add 1,500 square feet to the space.

