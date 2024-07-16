Braves send 30 executive, front office staff members to get head start on 2025 MLB All-Star Game

ARLINGTON, Texas — The biggest stars in Major League Baseball are ready for Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game from the Texas Rangers’ stadium.

The Atlanta Braves not only sent four players to the midsummer classic, but also executives with the Braves hosting next year’s 2025 All-Star Game.

Atlanta was supposed to host the All-Star Game back in 2021 before MLB decided to move the game from Truist Park in response to Georgia voting changes signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.

The 2025 All-Star Game will be the 95th Midsummer Classic, the first held in Atlanta since 2000 when Derek Jeter earned Most Valuable Player honors at Turner Field.

Schiller told Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein that more than 30 members of the Braves front office are in Arlington. They are observing, taking notes to making sure Atlanta is ready to run a first-class event for the world to see.

“All eyes are on this event. It’s a way to really showcase the sport, showcase the players and do some really fun things like the Home Run Derby,” Schiller said. “It really puts a lenses toward the city.”

The Braves will host a special All-Star Game rollout before their July 22 game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Nearly 20 former Braves All-Stars will be on hand to unveil the 2025 MLB All-Star Game logo.

