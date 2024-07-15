UGA baseball star drafted No. 3 overall in MLB Draft

ARLINGTON, Tx — University of Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon was drafted No. 3 by the Colorado Rockies in Sunday’s Major League Baseball Draft.

Condon made UGA history this season, becoming the first player in school history to win college baseball’s prestigious Golden Spikes Award.

Condon finished the 2024 season with a .433 batting average, 37 home runs and 78 runs batted in. Those 37 home runs set a BBCOR-era single-season record. He also became the third player to lead the NCAA in both+ home runs and batting average.

The Marietta native, Condon, started his UGA career as a walk-on player, before reaching this point.

“It is super exciting stuff to be part of an organization that has got so much history in such a cool ballpark with really great people within the organization all around,” Condon said. “It has been awesome. All I can think about is my teammates at UGA who have propelled me into this position. I would not be here without you guys. I will always remember that.”

With the third overall pick... Former Bulldogs Charlie Condon gets drafted by the Colorado Rockies.

He's gonna love hitting homers in the Mile High City.#godawgs #MLBDraft24 — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) July 14, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The third baseman/outfielder became the highest-drafted player in UGA history, passing Jeff Pyburn, who was drafted No. 5 by the San Diego Padres in 1980.

No other UGA players were selected in the first round of the draft on Sunday.

Heading to Colorado, Condon will look to help turn around a franchise that has been among the worst in the MLB in recent years.

Condon will join fellow metro Atlanta native and Bulldog Aaron Schunk in the Rockies organization.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta campaign events postponed following assassination attempt of former President Trump Biden-Harris campaign leaders have postponed events in Metro Atlanta in response to the attempted assassination of Former President Donald Trump.

©2024 Cox Media Group