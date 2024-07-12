EXCLUSIVE: Take a first look at East Lake Golf Club renovations, upscale hospitality venue

ATLANTA — The East Lake Golf Club is undergoing a major transformation for this year’s TOUR Championship.

Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein got an exclusive look at progress for some of the course and hospitality venues.

At the newly designed Par 3 ninth hole, the green was moved down significantly and now takes water into play on any shot that comes up short.

It’s one of the countless changes to the property where fans will notice improvements on every single hole and the overall fan experience.

The TOUR Championship will have nearly a dozen hospitality venues, including a brand-new, upscale space. The Georgian is situated on the old No. 9 tee box.

It features some of the best food and drink options around and offers a perfect spot to watch the top 30 players in the world compete for the FedEx Cup.

“We’re really excited about just the vantage point and also the venue itself from food beverage standpoint. You know, this is gonna be an upscale venue,” said Alex Urban, the executive director for TOUR Championship.

“You’re gonna be able to spend a day here and whether you’re entertaining clients or just want to come out and have a good time, it’s going to be a great spot to be,” Urban added.

A weekly ticket to the Georgian will cost $4,000.

For those on a budget, you can purchase general ground tickets starting at $30. The TOUR Championship will be held Aug. 28-Sept. 1.

