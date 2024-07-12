2024 ESPY Awards: See the full list of winners

LOS ANGELES — Star athletes gathered in Los Angeles on Thursday night for the 2024 ESPYS.
Tennis legend Serena Williams hosted the awards show, which recognizes the best players, teams and moments in the sports world, on Channel 2.
Here is the list of winners.
Best Team: South Carolina Women’s Basketball
Best Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnastics
Best Play: Lamar Jackson catches his own pass
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Caitlin Clark crowned as the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader
Best Championship Performance: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best NBA Player: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Best Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Basketball
Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball
Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1
Best Athlete with a Disability: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Steve Gleason
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dawn Staley
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Maui Surfing Community
