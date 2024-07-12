2024 ESPY Awards: See the full list of winners

LOS ANGELES — Star athletes gathered in Los Angeles on Thursday night for the 2024 ESPYS.

Tennis legend Serena Williams hosted the awards show, which recognizes the best players, teams and moments in the sports world, on Channel 2.

Here is the list of winners.

Best Team: South Carolina Women’s Basketball

Best Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Best Play: Lamar Jackson catches his own pass

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Caitlin Clark crowned as the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader

Best Championship Performance: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best NBA Player: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Basketball

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball

Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Best Athlete with a Disability: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Steve Gleason

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dawn Staley

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Maui Surfing Community

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Jaylen Brown discusses Celtics championship, winning MVP and his late grandmother

©2024 Cox Media Group