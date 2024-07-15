Atlanta Braves select Arizona Gatorade Baseball POY with 24th overall pick in MLB Draft

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves selected a talented lefty with the 24th overall pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft.

Cam Caminiti, 17, out of Saguaro High School in Arizona went 9-0 with a 0.93 ERA and 119 strikeouts across 52.2 innings during his senior season, leading the Sabercats to Arizona’s 4A state championship.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Caminiti is a promising prospect as he was named a First Team All-American by both Baseball America and the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA). His feats on the diamond also led him to be named the Gatorade Arizona Baseball Player of the Year for the 2023-2024 campaign.

Drafting pitchers has been a consistent theme for the Braves as they have chosen pitchers in the first round in each of the last five drafts.

TRENDING STORIES:

Caminiti is also has special genes as he is the cousin of former MLB All-Star third baseman Ken Caminiti.

Atlanta has one pick remaining tonight’s draft, selecting at No. 62 overall.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Piedmont Park celebrates 120th birthday, conservancy leaders discuss new projects, initiatives

©2024 Cox Media Group