Braves unveil new premium seating at Truist Park for 2024 season

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves home opener is less than two weeks away. On Monday, the team unveiled a look at its new premium seating options for the 2024 season.

The Lexus Premium Box will be located in sections 214, 216, 217, 235, 237, 239, 240, 241 and 242. The boxes are part of the previous upgrades that the Braves announced earlier this month.

“We have seen incredible demand for season leases and daily rentals of well-appointed, comfortable spaces for groups to enjoy games and events at Truist Park,” said Jim Allen, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Premium Partnerships. “All premium spaces inside the ballpark sold out during the 2023 Braves season. The new Lexus Premium Boxes will help meet this demand while providing a one-of-a-kind experience for partners and groups.”

What features can fans expect? The premium boxes can hold between eight and 14 people with a mix of cushioned seats and high-top bar seating. Each includes complimentary premium parking, private entrance and unlimited access to the Xfinity Club.

The Braves will also have an “exclusive” menu delivered to the boxes.

Season leases for the boxes have already sold out, but daily rentals are available through group ticketing.

Upgrades coming to Truist Park for 2024 Atlanta Braves season Today, the Atlanta Braves unveiled plans for Truist Park upgrades ahead of the 2024 season, including new and improved group seating, hospitality, concessions, and retail spaces. These projects are part of a multiphase plan for improvements to Truist Park. This first phase represents an investment of approximately $10 million. (Atlanta Braves)

