Braves field reporter not returning this season, broadcast team to rotate 3 new reporters

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves and Bally Sports South announced its broadcast team for the 2024 season. Fans will notice a couple of familiar faces aren’t returning this year.

Bally Sports previously announced in December that former Braves player Jeff Francoeur would be step back from the broadcast booth and only call a few games. Bally named C.J. Nitkowski as a new analyst to join play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a news release Thursday announcing the full broadcast team for 2024, one name was missing. Field reporter Kelly Crull, who joined the Braves broadcasts in 2020, isn’t returning. Bally Sports instead will rotate three new reporters: Ashley ShahAhmad, Willy Ballard and Hanna Yates.

ShahAhmadi and Ballard, who also is the voice of Georgia Tech baseball, worked on “Braves LIVE” last season. Yates is new to Atlanta and previously covered the St. Louis Cardinals as a reporter.

The Braves open the 2024 season on the road March 28 against the Philadelphia Phillies. They return to Truist Park for the home opener on April 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS

Braves unveil $10M in upgrades coming to Truist Park for 2024 season Baseball season is right around the corner and the Atlanta Braves are offering fans a look at Truist Park upgrades to expect this season.

©2023 Cox Media Group