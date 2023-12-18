Changes are coming to the Braves TV broadcast booth next season

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves fans can expect to hear a new voice in the broadcasting booth next year.

Bally Sports South announced on Monday that former MLB pitcher C.J. Nitkowski will step into the analyst role to call the games with play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin.

“My family and I are beyond thrilled to come home and receive this amazing opportunity to join the Bally Sports’ Atlanta Braves broadcast team,” Nitkowski said. “Braves baseball on Bally Sports is one of the most respected telecasts throughout the industry. I am honored that Bally Sports and the Braves have selected me to join their group and continue their tradition of excellence in television broadcasting.”

Nitkowski will be the main analyst in the Braves booth while Jeff Francoeur and Hall of Famer Tom Glavine will call a small number of games. Francoeur said that he made the decision to step back to spend more time with his wife and their four children.

“It’s time for me to enter a new season where my family comes first,” Francoeur said in a statement.

“I will be stepping back from being the Braves lead analyst as my wife and I are experiencing the reality of the years flying by and I want to watch my children chase their dreams. I’m excited for what is ahead and appreciative that Bally Sports will continue to let me call games for the team I’ve always loved.”

Nitkowski played in the majors for 10 years for eight different teams, including the 2004 season with the Braves. He also played overseas in Korea and Japan before he hung up his cleats. After his retirement, Nitkowski started his broadcast career in 2013.

Nitkowski and his wife Megan have lived in North Fulton area with their three children for the past 18 years.

