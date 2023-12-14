USWNT to play SheBelieves Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next year

Fresh off the news that U.S. Soccer will move its headquarters to metro Atlanta, the United States Women’s National Team just announced it will play in Atlanta next year.

The USWNT will play in the SheBelieves Cup on April 6 at 12:30 p.m. as part of a doubleheader at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The SheBelieves Cup is part of the national team’s busy 2024 slate with the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup and Summer Olympics on the calendar.

“These are the first U.S. Soccer-controlled matches of the Olympic year for our Women’s National Team and we’re looking forward to a big turnout at one of the best stadiums in the world,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone.

“We’re also excited to play our first match in the Atlanta area since we announced the site of our new National Training Center. From my time playing there for the Atlanta Beat, I know what the support for soccer and for our National Teams in the southeast is like and these opening games of the SheBelieves Cup in Atlanta will be a perfect way to launch our spring run to the Olympics next summer.”

U.S. Soccer did not announce which three other countries will compete in the tournament, but they will be teams who appeared in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Tickets for the games will go on sale to the public after the other teams and venues are announced. However, there will be a presale from Dec. 15 until Dec. 25 for the Mercedes-Benz doubleheader.

Fans who are U.S. Soccer Insiders will have access to the presale. Standard memberships are free, while premium and VIP insiders range from $45 a year to $185 a year. There are also circle members that range from $500 to $10,000 a year. You can learn more about each tier here.

U.S. Soccer Insiders who pay will have presale access starting on Friday: Circle members at 10 a.m., VIP insiders at 1 p.m. and premium insiders at 4 p.m. Standard insiders can purchase tickets starting Tuesday.

If you have a Visa card, you can also have access to the presale from Wednesday at 10 a.m. until Dec. 25 at 8 a.m.

