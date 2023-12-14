UGA announces 2024 schedule as SEC moves to Channel 2

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs might not be seeing a three-peat in national championships, but they’re looking to come back strong for the 2024 season.

UGA dropped the schedule for the next season, including a regular season match-up with the Alabama Crimson Tide, on Wednesday night.

In 2024, the SEC is making ABC and Channel 2 its new home.

The Dawgs kick off the season in Mercedes Benz Stadium against the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 31.

Georgia and Alabama last met during the regular season in 2020. That’ll change when the Dawgs head to Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 28.

The rest of the schedule includes rivalry matchups with the Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and more.

Here’s the full schedule:

August 31 - UGA-Clemson kickoff game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta

- UGA-Clemson kickoff game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta September 7 - UGA vs. Tennessee Tech

- UGA vs. Tennessee Tech September 14 - UGA at Kentucky

- UGA at Kentucky September 21 - Bye Week

- Bye Week September 28 - UGA at Alabama

- UGA at Alabama October 5 - UGA vs. Auburn

- UGA vs. Auburn October 12 - UGA vs. Mississippi State

- UGA vs. Mississippi State October 19 - UGA at Texas

- UGA at Texas November 2 - UGA vs. Florida at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

- UGA vs. Florida at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. November 9 - UGA at Ole Miss

- UGA at Ole Miss November 16 - UGA vs. Tennessee

- UGA vs. Tennessee November 23 - UGA vs. UMass

- UGA vs. UMass November 30 - UGA vs. Georgia Tech

