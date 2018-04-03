0 Arrest warrant issued for teen accused in violent home invasion

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have secured an arrest warrant for a woman who is accused of forcing her way into a home in Mableton with two masked men armed with guns.

Family members who live in the home in the Vinings Estate community said they were tricked into opening the door March 26.

Home surveillance video showed a woman at the front door, claiming there was an emergency.

The surveillance video didn’t show what happened inside the home, but it recorded the ensuing commotion.

A minute later in the footage, the two masked men with guns leave the house. The video shows there was a car waiting near the driveway.

Police told Channel 2's Chris Jose the woman has been identified as Amanda Tanks, 19.

Tanks is being charged with one count of residential robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and cruelty to children, according to police.

The two other suspects that were with Tanks are still at large, according to police. The Smyrna Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in identifying the two men.

Anyone who has any information on Tanks' whereabouts is asked to call police at 770-434-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

BREAKING: Smyrna Police have an arrest warrant for the woman who allegedly forced her way in to a home in Vinings Estates with two masked men with guns. Police are searching for Amanda Tanks. Call police with information. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/gLOXSj4Uxv — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) April 3, 2018

