Shelter left without use of van after thieves steal catalytic converter

FOREST PARK, Ga. - Someone keeps stealing from a homeless shelter and the latest crime was caught on video.
Surveillance video shows crooks swipe the catalytic converter out of a van in the parking lot of the Calvary Refuge Center in Forest Park.
The part sells for big money. Now the shelter is left with the repair bill.
"For someone to be taking that from a nonprofit breaks your heart. And we give every day,” said Tawna Tarma, who works for the shelter.
